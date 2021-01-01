Piaget Limelight Gala 18K Rose Gold & Diamond Mesh Bracelet Watch

From the Limelight Gala Collection. Radiant, vibrant and seductive: these are three adjectives that perfectly capture the spirit of this glamorous luxury watch. Crafted in sublime rose gold, this timepiece unfurls its femininity in an elegant round case enhanced by two elongated, cambered lugs that perfectly embrace the wrist. Its curves are embellished by a bezel set with graduated round diamonds. The purity of its dial has a very contemporary classicism, with its Roman numerals in powdered rose gold that beautifully match the Milanese mesh strap. Quartz movement Diamond bezel, 0.92 tcw Silvered dial Roman numeral hour markers 18K rose gold case and mesh bracelet strap Integrated clasp Made in Switzerland FEATURES Water-resistant to 3 ATM SIZE Round case, 26mm (1.02") Bracelet strap, 12mm (0.47"). Fine Jewelry - Fine Watches C > Piaget > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Piaget. Color: Rose Gold.