Piaget Limelight Gala 18K White Gold & Diamond Black Satin Strap Watch

From the Limelight Gala Collection. The reinterpretation of a glamor icon from 1973, this gem-set luxury watch unfurls its femininity in an elegant 26mm round case in white gold, enhanced by two elongated, cambered lugs that perfectly embrace the wrist. Its shape is embellished by a bezel set with graduated round diamonds. The silvered dial of this white gold watch exudes pure classicism with a contemporary touch, featuring black Roman numerals to match the satin strap with diamond-set ardillon buckle. Quartz movement Diamond bezel, 0.92 tcw Silvered dial Roman numeral hour markers 18K white gold case Satin strap Diamond-set ardillon buckle. Made in Switzerland FEATURES Water-resistant to 3 ATM SIZE Round case, 26mm (1.2") Strap, 12.2mm (0.5"). Fine Jewelry - Fine Watches C > Piaget > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Piaget. Color: White Gold.