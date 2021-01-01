GHD Limited Edition Festival Flight Core Hair Dryer

From the Festival Collection. Holidays are for all year round and now so is ghd's ultimate travel hair dryer. Featuring a lightweight and compact design, this dryer is your perfect getaway companion that won't compromise on style. This is the only tool you'll ever need for fast drying across the globe. Now featuring hair safeguard technology that will switch the hair dryer off when held too close to hair to prevent overheating will give you extra peace of mind. With universal voltage and a premium design the powerful performance you'll say goodbye to hotel dryers and embrace salon style on the go! WHAT IT IS A lightweight, compact yet powerful foldable hair dryer perfect for styling on the go; your ultimate travel companion! WHAT IT DOES Two speed and temperature settings for drying control. Powerful airflow temperature of 150 F. Removable nozzle for precision dryingSmall, with a handle that folds inwards, for easy packing. Protective bag ideal for traveling. Universal voltage to deliver outstanding performance where ever you are in the world. HOW TO USE IT Apply heat protect spray to damp hair prior to blow drying to protect your hair against heat damage; section hair for precision drying. Care: unplug your hair dryer after use Dual Voltage: 240W & 120V No batteries Two year warranty Imported SPECIFICATIONS 9.38"L x 6"W x3.75"H. Cosmetics - Haircare > Ghd > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. GHD.