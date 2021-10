Real Techniques Limited Edition Luminous Glow Mini Makeup Brush Set, 4 Piece Gift Set

Real Techniques Luminous Glow Mini Kit includes: (1) RT 200 Mini Expert Face Brush, (1) RT 402 Mini Multitask Brush, (1) RT 402 Mini Setting Brush, (1) RT 307 Mini Shading Brush, and (1) Brush Tray Real Techniques Luminous Glow Mini Kit provides full gorgeous looks with our new mini brushes! RT 200 mini expert face has firm bristles to buff liquid or cream foundation to a glowing flawless finish RT 407 mini multitask brush has a tapered design to smoothly shade and define eyes with cream or powder eye shadow RT 307 mini shading brush has short, dense bristles to build cream or powder color and intensify coverage RT 402 mini setting brush has soft, fluffy bristles to dust on highlighter or setting powder for a natural looking illumination Bonus brush tray is perfect to store and display your favorite RT brushes! Limited Edition Real Techniques Collection - perfect gift for this holiday season! Easy to clean with Real Techniques Sponge and Brush Cleansing Gel or Brush Spray UltraPlush Synthetic Bristles for flawless results