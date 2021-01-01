Patchology Limited Edition Merry & Bright Glitter Eye Gel Set

WHAT IT IS A set of eye gels made of glitter. Includes three pairs of Restoring Night Glitter Eye Gels and three pairs of Illuminating Eye Gels Made in Korea WHAT IT DOES Illuminating Glitter Eye Gels Green tea: lightens appearance of dark circles. Mulberry extract: antioxidant that gives a youthful glow from within. Vitamin C:softens fine lines and brightens skin tone. Restoring Night Glitter Eye Gels Retinol: helps speed cell healthy turnover. Squalane: naturally hydrates, softens, and protects from free radicals. Cedrus atlantica bark: brightens and reduces dark circles. peptides: reduce fine lines and crow's feet. HOW TO USE IT Place 1 pair of gels onto clean, dry under-eye area for 5 minutes (or longer if desired). Discard after use and massage remaining serum into skin. Use daily, or as needed. Cosmetics - Treatment Brand > Patchology > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Patchology.