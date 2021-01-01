Ringside 16 oz Limited Edition Texas IMF Sparring Gloves, Blue

Represent in the ring with the Ringside® 16 oz Limited Edition Texas IMF Tech Sparring Gloves. These limited edition gloves are made of a durable leather surface and Injected-Molded Foam Tech padding for powerful striking and protection from impact. Complete with an elastic sleeve over the closure, the Ringside® Limited Edition Texas IMF Sparring Gloves stay clean and smooth to prevent accidental scraps from happening. FEATURES: Limited edition Texas sparring gloves perfect for seasoned pros and beginners Made of all leather shell for ultimate surface durability Features Injected-Molded Foam (IMF) Technology for hand and fist padding protection Exclusive hook and loop, wrap-around nylon strap for secure, custom fit Elastic sleeve over closure for clean, smooth surface Includes attached thumb Glove Weight: 16 oz Warranty: 120 days For additional information relating to the Manufacturer's Warranty, please contact 1-877-426-9464.