Make a striking entrance with these genuine onyx and green chrome earrings. Metal: Sterling silverStones: Genuine onyxOther Stones: Round genuine green chromeBack: PostDimensions: 5.5x29mm longCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported Gemstones may be treated and may require special care.Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail. Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.