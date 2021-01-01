Limitless Eyeshadow Palette 1 - Eyeko Limitless Eyeshadow Palette 1 is a nude toned eyeshadow palette, perfect for easy, on-the-go application and touch ups with a twist. In this Limitless 1 Palette, light nude shades and soft shimmers are paired with a pop of olive green to elevate your look. Benefits Highly-pigmented, smooth and blendable Features long-lasting, crease-proof eyeshadows in light nudes, a deeper medium brown for depth and a complementary olive green shade for a subtle pop of color Housed inside a lightweight, durable compact with a mirror, these eyeshadow formulas are buildable and long-lasting up to 8 hours Features 92% agree that the eyeshadow is long lasting for up to 8 hours* 91% agree that the eyeshadow is crease proof* 92% agree that the colors are highly pigmented* 94% agree that the formula is rich, silky smooth and blendable* 98% agree that the formula is buildable* *Based on an internal user trial with 71 respondents Shades Celestial (frosted white toned base w/ flecks of green iridescence) Drape (matte neutral toned light nude) Frank (matte warm-toned light nude) Peeled (matte olive-khaki green) Blunt (matte deep medium brown) Idol (shimmering gold w/ khaki undertones) - Limitless Eyeshadow Palette 1