Schutz Lindi Pump in Beige. - size 6 (also in 8, 8.5, 9.5) Schutz Lindi Pump in Beige. - size 6 (also in 8, 8.5, 9.5) Leather and PVC upper with leather sole. Crystal embellished strap. Heel measures approx 3.5 H. Made in Brazil. SCHU-WZ745. S030940221. Founded in 1995 by Alexandre Birman, Schutz has redefined attainable luxury, trend-forward footwear. With each new release, Schutz delivers the most of-the-moment collections that are the hero pieces around which entire outfits are built. Defined by confident, bold, and purpose-driven attitude, Schutz shoes lead the conversation, delivering fashion at your feet, one head-turning pair at a time. In her Schutz, she can conquer anything