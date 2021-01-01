StriVectin Line BlurFector Instant Wrinkle Blur ring Primer

Using optical blurring microspheres to fill and blur the look of wrinkles, StriVectin Line BlurFector Instant Wrinkle Blurring Primer is formulated with a blend of ingredients to visibly fill in lines and creases to prevent makeup from settling into and intensifying wrinkle appearance. How do I use it: Use BlurFector as the final step in your morning skin-care regimen before makeup. After you applied sunblock (not included), dispense a pea-size amount of BlurFector onto face, concentrating on creases and fine lines. Make sure to avoid the eye area. You can reapply throughout the day, as needed. From StriVectin. Includes: