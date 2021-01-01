From strivectin
StriVectin Line BlurFector Instant Wrinkle Blur ring Primer
Using optical blurring microspheres to fill and blur the look of wrinkles, StriVectin Line BlurFector Instant Wrinkle Blurring Primer is formulated with a blend of ingredients to visibly fill in lines and creases to prevent makeup from settling into and intensifying wrinkle appearance. How do I use it: Use BlurFector as the final step in your morning skin-care regimen before makeup. After you applied sunblock (not included), dispense a pea-size amount of BlurFector onto face, concentrating on creases and fine lines. Make sure to avoid the eye area. You can reapply throughout the day, as needed. From StriVectin. Includes: