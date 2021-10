Natty pinstripes play well with the linen-cotton blend of this short-sleeve shirt that makes adding a polished touch to your warm-weather style cool and easy. When you buy Treasure & Bond, Nordstrom will donate 2.5% of net sales to organizations that work to empower youth. 30" length; 43" chest (size Medium) Front button closure Button-down collar Short sleeves Chest patch pocket 55% linen, 45% cotton Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Men's