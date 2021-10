Bright, fun, and flowy are ways to describe the Madewell Linen Blend Track Shorts - Solid Linen Edition. Elastic waistband with button and zipper fly. Hand pockets at the side. 52% linen, 48% viscose. Machine wash cold, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 31 in Outseam: 13 in Inseam: 4 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 13 in Leg Opening: 28 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (Women's 2-4). Please note that measurements may vary by size.