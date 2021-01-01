Linen Culottes Blue-Check

From our check aquarelle in light blue we have also designed a culotte for you! The summer trousers are made of strong natural linen, which shines through between the blue-grey grid. The pants have pockets and a concealed zipper on the side. There is a matching jacket for the complete look. But it also looks great combined with the other tops of our FireWork and Cormorant collection! The jewelry is from Katmos and is also sold in our shop! Material: 100% LinenClosure: Concealed zipperCare instructions: Washing machine 30°CThe model wears size S (36) and is 1,65m talltotal length: 89cmmeasurements:34 (XS): waist 74 cm, hip 96 cm36 (S): waist 78 cm, hip 100 cm38 (m): waist 82 cm, hip 104 cm40 (L): waist 88 cm, hip 108 cm42 (XL): waist 92 cm, hip 112 cm