Key Notes: - Top notes: Bulgarian rose, jasmine, muguet - Middle notes: violet, orris - Base notes: vetiver, moss, amber About The Fragrance: A modern classic to live in all year long. White Linen captures the very essence of a perfect day, evoking the crispness of clean sheets, the coolness of white flowers and fresh greenery. Bulgarian Rose, Violet and Orris blossoms lend a kind of natural elegance that transcends the seasons. The Parfum Spray is the classic way to wear White Linen. It has the