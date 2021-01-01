Estée Lauder White Linen Eau De Parfum Spray 30ml

A modern classic to live in all year long. With the crispness of clean sheets on a summer day, and the coolness of white flowers and fresh greenery. Bulgarian rose, violet and orris blossoms lend a kind of natural elegance that transcends the seasons. Discover the White Linen Eau De Parfum Spray from Estée Lauder. The fragrance opens with notes of Italian mandarin, sparkling raspberry and white freesia which unfold to a sensuous bouquet of red tulips, wild honeysuckle and Gardenia petals. The fruity floral fragrance finishes with white cedarwood, patchouli and white heliotrope accords.