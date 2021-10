Silhouette Is Meant To Be Loose And Oversized In The Body. Consider Sizing Down If You Prefer A Less Voluminous Look. The Linen Mae Dress Is Made In Our Signature Linen/rayon Blend. It Features A Square Neckline, Puffy Elbow-length Sleeves, A Ruffle Hem And An Oversized Silhouette. Wear This Dress Everyday And Everywhere! Its Perfectly Feminine And Easy!