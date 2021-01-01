Liner Jacket - L/XL - Also in: M/L, S/M, XS/S, XXS/XS

Liner Jacket has been created to extend the use of Rains Essential outerwear as temperatures begin to drop. Liner Jacket is a non-waterproof item under Rains' Layers category, designed to be attached to Rains' Essential outerwear. Unique to Rains Liners, is a rubber strap on the backside of the jacket, designed to connect to Rains Essential outerwear via a snap-in button. For additional warmth, Liner Jacket features vertical quilting with a polyester filling and ribbed cuffs with a thumb opening.