Spypoint LINK-MICRO 4G-LTE Cellular Trail Camera

Combining the ultra-small size of the MICRO family of cameras with the dependability of LTE cellular network, the LINK-MICRO-LITE is here to surpass any expectations you can have for a cell cam. At an affordable price, the LINK-MICRO-LITE is a photo only camera with multi-shot capabilities that is completely remotely manageable from the free SpyPoint® app, and thanks to it’s LTE cellular network connectivity – coverage is extremely reliable. FEATURES: All new 2020 model Accessed via 4G-LTE cellular network for reliable coverage Photo-mode only camera with multi-shot capabilities Settings manageable from free SpyPoint® app Access to advanced scouting tools & AI species filters via app Powered by eight AA batteries (not included) Requires micro SD card - not included Shop SD Card here . Compatible with the 12v battery kit and the range extending antenna Ultra-compact overall design for enhanced concealment from game 10 megapixels 0.5-second trigger speed 80-foot flash & detection range