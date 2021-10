The Linn has character and functionality too, the perfect everyday wallet! Made of genuine leather. Eight exterior credit card slots and ID window. Silver hardware accents. Zippered pocket. Lined interior. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 7 in Middle Width: 7 in Top Width: 7 in Depth: 1 4 in Height: 3 1 4 in Weight: 2 oz Please note, the hardware color and interior lining may differ from the color shown in the photo.