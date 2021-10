Robert Piguet L'Insomnuit Eau de Parfum, 3.4 oz. DetailsL'Insomnuit de Robert Piguet opens with a boozy, scintillating plum accord accentuated by Bergamot and fir balsam. The heart of the scent is quick to open with explosive notes of Iris Absolu and Iris Concrete that excite and bother: A beautiful upset. Oud gestures to the sumptuous finale with its sinewy resin. Cedar, Cipriol and Tonka Absolu lay the woody footpath to the scent's foundation with Sandalwood burning like final velvety vapor.