Preen By Thornton Bregazzi - The models on Preen By Thornton Bregazzi's AW20 runway appeared from behind a shimmering metallic curtain and this Liona dress echoes the high-octane spirit. Inspired by the decadence of Venetian architecture, it's shaped from sequinned mesh to create a gold-foil effect on the high neck silhouette and has a fitted bodice that falls to the thigh.