Lip Smacker Lip Balm Panda Cuddly Cream Puff 0.14 Ounce With Water-Meow-Lon, 0.14 Ounce

Flavored lip balm Moisturizing, smoothing, soft shine! Unique animal character packaging LIPPY PAL LIP BALM: Keep lips soft & smooth with this adorable kitten-shaped lip balm. Fruity watermelon flavor packs a punch & delivers meow-worthy moisturizing soft shine. Apply as needed MOISTURIZING, SOFT SHINE: Our classic, conditioning formulas smooth & moisturize your lips. Lip Smackers help make your lips glossier. Keep lips soft & shiny, & help prevent chapped & cracked lips HYDRATE & PROTECT: Lip Smackers flavored lip balms come in a wide variety of flavors to delight your senses & keep lips smooth, moisturized, & protected. Makes a great party favor