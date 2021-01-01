From lip smacker

Lip Smacker Lip Balm Panda Cuddly Cream Puff 0.14 Ounce With Water-Meow-Lon, 0.14 Ounce

$6.58 on sale
($7.90 save 17%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Flavored lip balm Moisturizing, smoothing, soft shine! Unique animal character packaging LIPPY PAL LIP BALM: Keep lips soft & smooth with this adorable kitten-shaped lip balm. Fruity watermelon flavor packs a punch & delivers meow-worthy moisturizing soft shine. Apply as needed MOISTURIZING, SOFT SHINE: Our classic, conditioning formulas smooth & moisturize your lips. Lip Smackers help make your lips glossier. Keep lips soft & shiny, & help prevent chapped & cracked lips HYDRATE & PROTECT: Lip Smackers flavored lip balms come in a wide variety of flavors to delight your senses & keep lips smooth, moisturized, & protected. Makes a great party favor

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com