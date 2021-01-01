What is it: A moisturizing lip scrub that gently removes dry, dead skin, revealing lips that look and feel smoother. Why we love: Smooths and conditions lipsSugar texture gently buffs lipsSweet, sugary scentKey Ingredients: Jojoba Oil - Locks in moistureShea Butter - Nourishes lips for a smooth finishAvocado Oil - Moisturizes and protectsHey, sugar lips! Prep your pout with this nourishing sugar scrub-it gently removes dry, dead skin from your lips and moisturizes for a smooth and kissable feel. With exfoliated lips, your lipstick will glide on with ease, look smoother, and stay on longer. Ready for the sweetest part? The indulgent sugary scent that you won't want to stop using. All e.l.f. products are free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone. All skincare is also free from sulfates. All e.l.f. products are Vegan and Cruelty Free. e.l.f. Cosmetics Lip Exfoliator In Coconut. e.l.f. Cosmetics Lip Exfoliator In Coconut