STILA LIP GLAZE SET (8 PRODUCTS)

Stila Lip Glaze Set Stila's most popular set is back with eight must-have Lip Glaze shades! Included are four top-selling shades and four limited, holiday-exclusive shades. This best-selling set features eight stunning, glossy shades! Super high shine gloss and a splash of subtly-scented color make Stila Lip Glaze the most sought-after gloss around. And since a girl can never have too many glosses, this is just the thing to bring a smile (and shimmer) to the lips of every girl on your holiday gift list. Shades include:- Apricot- Kitten- Starfruit- Grapefruit- Believe - rosey wine with gold shimmer- Dreamy - creamy, beige amaretto with subtle shimmer- Fantasy - warm pink with gold shimmer- Kaleidoscope - sheer apricot with multi-pearl shimmer Each lip glaze is .05oz. Regular size glazes are .08oz.