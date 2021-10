What it is: A full-coverage liquid lipstick drenched in pigment-packed color with a soft matte or vinyl finish. What it does: Tom Ford elevates liquid lipstick in a rich, transfer-resistant soft-matte formula or decadent, high-shine vinyl. Intense, saturated color coats lips with supple, long-wearing comfort. Pigment-maximizing technology envelops concentrated pigments in ultra-cushion-like emollients, creating a second-skin film on your lips.