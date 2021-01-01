Color Story Lip Luminizer Duo - Soft Pink - 0.27 fl oz

Including 2 must-have, pink shades called Pinky Swear and Secrets, the Lip Luminizer Lip Gloss Duo provides you with high-shine color to last all day. Expertly formulated with jojoba oil to soften and condition lips for all day wear, each tube of lip gloss features a precision wand for flawless application wherever you go. The non-sticky finish makes for comfortable wear, and the versatile color options offer you a gorgeous selection of hues to top off any look with luscious luminosity. Our Lip Luminizers can be worn on their own, or over your favorite lip color for an extra dose of shimmer and shine. Apply directly onto lips, starting from the center and gliding outwards to the corners for gorgeous color. Be bold. Be beautiful. Be you. Color: Soft Pink.