Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Matte Lipstick 102 Sandstone 0.22 oz/ 6.6 mL

A hydrating matte liquid lipstick that delivers intense, velvety lip color and a creamy texture for lips that feel as luxurious as they look. Highlighted Ingredients: - Velvet Gel: Provides a sensorial texture and a silky finish- Anti-Shine Powders: Absorb oils and mattify color- Nourishing Paste: Provides up to four hours of hydration and comfort that lasts all day. What Else You Need to Know: The number-one liquid lipstick in the US, Lip Maestro infuses lips with long-lasting hydration and intense color. A makeup-bag must-have with a variety of lipstick shades, this non-drying and non-sticky lipstick formula delivers incredible long-wearing color payoff and a matte lip look.