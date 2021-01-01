Korres Olive Lip Oil Original + Plumping Set What It Is Soften and comfort dry lips with these formulas enriched with Pure Greek extra virgin olive oil, vitamin E and key beauty ingredients. What You Get .34 fl. oz. Pure Greek Olive Oil Nourishing & Anti-Aging Lip Oil .34 fl. oz. Pure Greek Olive Oil Plumping Lip Oil What It Does Pure Greek Olive Oil Nourishing & Anti-Aging Lip Oil Ultra moisture nourishing lip oil that temporarily improves the appearance of dry lips. An advanced anti-aging beauty treatment for the lips that combines essential oils, vitamins, and key beauty ingredients in an oil blend formula. Softens and moisturizes dry lips, providing extra shine, making them more supply and velvety. Helps reduce the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles around the lip area. Contains fatty acids and antioxidants. Pure Greek Olive Oil Plumping Lip Oil Hydrating Lip Oil that offers an temporary optical plumping appearance and smooths the look of fine lines around the lips. A beauty treatment for the lips that combines essential oils, and vitamins, in an oil blend formula. Provides the effect of fuller, more plump looking lips Helps reduce the appearance of fine lines around the lip area. Keeps your lips hydrated and makes your lips look younger & softer. Made in Italy