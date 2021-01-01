What is it: A high-shine lip gloss that delivers instant lip plumping power and soothing hydration. Why we love: Lips appear instantly fullerGlossy, sheer finishProvides a soothing, cooling sensationCan be worn alone or on top of lip colorKey Ingredients: Vitamin E - Nourishes and softensCoconut Oil - Soothes and hydratesPlump up the volume! This moisturizing lip plumping lip gloss instantly enhances lips for a fuller, pillowy pout. Swipe on the gloss and evenly coat lips with a sheer wash of color and high-octane shine- Lip plumper also delivers a mild-yet-alluring tingling sensation that soothes lips and makes you feel the fullness. Kiss up to 10 naturally stunning shades. All e.l.f. products are free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone. All skincare is also free from sulfates. All e.l.f. products are Vegan and Cruelty Free. e.l.f. Cosmetics Lip Plumping Gloss In Pink Paloma. e.l.f. Cosmetics Lip Plumping Gloss In Pink Paloma