ORA Lip Plumping Microneedle Roller System at Nordstrom Rack

Extremely fine needles gently penetrate the skin and help stimulate collagen and elastin production, which helps to result in smoother, firmer, and healthier skin and reduce the signs of aging. . Helps to enhance the volume and plumpness of the lips. Aside from lips, the roller can be used on small, narrow, or hard to reach areas of the face and body that require precision. Helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and scars. Helps increase the absorption and penetration of skincare products within the skin. Pain-free with no side effects. Can be used on for numerous treatments. Microneedle therapy is proven and used by dermatologists and estheticians. Manufactured with cutting-edge Disc Needle Technology that produces the highest durability needles that remain effective over many treatments. Features 180 stainless steel needles with 0.25 millimeter depth. Roller comes with a protective storage case. Approx. 6.25" x 1.75" x1.5". For directions and care, see "Additional Info". Imported Plastic, medical grade stainless steel needles