Wander Beauty's 'Lip Retreat' oil is incredibly nourishing and imparts a high-shine finish that instantly makes your pout appear plumper. Infused with deeply moisturizing Avocado Oil and firming Apricot Kernel Oil, this lightweight formula uses Rosa Canina Fruit Oil and Niacinamide to strengthen and protect delicate skin. 'Skinny Dip' is the perfect sheer nude for everyday. - Free from gluten - Vegan