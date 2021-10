Westman Atelier's 'Lip Suede' palette comes with four intensely pigmented matte shades, allowing you to customize your look every time. Formulated to nourish and plump your pout, each one is made from all-natural ingredients and infused with anti-oxidants, protective Marula Oil and collagen-boosting Biomimetic peptides. - 'Le Rouges' features fuchsia, brick, tomato-red, and warm dusty rose shades - Free from silicones, parabens, PEGs, phthalates, synthetic fragrances - Vegan