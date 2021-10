The star ingredient of Chantecaille's 'Lip Veil' is organic Baobab Oil - sustainably sourced from Africa, it delivers intense hydration and nourishment for a softer, fuller-looking pout. 'Mendevilla' has a lightweight, velvety formula in a pretty watermelon-pink hue that can easily be built up to suit your mood. - Free from phthalates, sulphates, detergents, Mineral Oil, Petrolatum, Palm Oil, synthetic colors, synthetic fragrances and GMOs