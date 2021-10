Silky smooth lipstick that comes in matte, cream and topper finishes Rich color impact for gorgeous, statement-making lips. Comfortable on lips; Non-sticky, non-drying Each lipstick features a unique mantra, find your favorites! Formulated with vitamins E & C and Shea Butter Available in 24 shades: 12 creams, 10 mattes, and 2 toppers. As always, Hypoallergenic, Fragrance-free