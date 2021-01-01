From la roche-posay

La Roche-Posay Lipikar for Hands 50ml

$7.32
In stock
Buy at dermstore

Description

HAND REPAIR CREAMDaily care for dry, very dry and chapped hands. Helps to restore the protective hydrolipidic film, leaving skin feeling soft and supple. For increased comfort, it leaves a light, non-greasy film that penetrates immediately. Lipikar Xerand for Hands is water-resistant and helps to protect the epidermis against daily aggressions. It contains La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water.Directions of Use:Apply to the hands as often as needed and massage until the cream is absorbed.Tolerance :La Roche-Posay follows strict formulations standards:100% hypoallergenic skincareNon-comedogenicHigh concentration of selected active ingredients with soothing Thermal Spring WaterMinimal ingredients and fragranceTested on the most sensitive skinPackaging minimises all forms of micro-bacterial contamination

