Lip Smacker Lippy Pal Lip Balm Unicorn Magic - 1ct

Best Friends! Best Flavors! Lippy Pal character lip balms keep your lips moisturized with fun and authentic-tasting flavors from Lip Smacker. Unique packaging features the adorable character on each lip balm- we know you will not be able to resist a smile when you apply it! Collect them all to keep your lips hydrated and tasting great all day long! Since 1973, Lip Smacker has put smiles on lips around the globe. Each carefully crafted lip balm is inspired by our endless flavors, variety of colors and 40+ years of evolving style. The flavor combinations are endless – mix and match to find your own lip softening, smile inducing, deliriously happy moment because at Lip Smacker, we hope our authentic flavors, scents and colorfully designed products make you happy. We invite you to discover our world, explore our brand and find your favorites. Color: Unicorn Magic.