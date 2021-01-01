WUNDER2 LIPS Makeup Lip Plumping Lip Gloss Berry Pink With Collagen and Hyaluronic Acid For Natural Glossy Plumper Lips, Wunderkiss

Lip Plumping Gloss with Collagen and Hyaluronic Acid to Boost Lip Volume and Macadamia Seed Oil and Jojoba Oil to nourish lips Alternative to Lip Filler Treatments: Visibly Plumper Lips in just 2 minutes Available in 5 high-gloss color shades in addition to the original ‘clear’ formula to suit every mood and skin tone. For even better results, use after WUNDER2's shea butter and sugar Lip Scrub and matching Gloss Lip Liners. Wunder2 is Cruelty Free certified by Leaping Bunny - the best way to know that your makeup is not tested on animals. Made in USA.