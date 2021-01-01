Wander Beauty - Lipsetter Dual Lipstick And Liner - Bahama Breeze

Designed to save space in your cosmetics bag, Wander Beauty's double-sided 'Lipsetter' has an ultra smooth cream lipstick on one end and a matching fine-tipped liner at the other. 'Bahama Breeze' is a full-coverage antique-rose pink that flatters cool skin tones, and won't fade, feather or smudge. - Semi-matte coverage - Jojoba Seed Oil and Acai Extract regenerate skin cells and have antioxidant properties - Also available in: [On the Mauve id1017315], [Fuschia Class id1017316], [Bold in Beijing id1017317]