NARS' lipstick is so lightweight and comfortable, you'll forget you have it on. Enriched with a blend of Moringa and Passion Fruit Seed Oils to enhance color vibrancy, it glides on smoothly and leaves lips feeling soft, hydrated and smooth. It's also resistant to bleeding and feathering, so you don't have to worry about touch-ups. - 'Impulse' is a rich berry wine hue - Satin finish - Long lasting