Liquid Gold Aero Aerated Self Tanning Foam - Experience a flawless tan with ease - Bondi Sands Liquid Gold Aero Aerated Self Tanning Foam creates a golden tan and conveniently requires no wash off. Get dressed and glow. Benefits Ultra-lightweight aerosol foam enriched with Argan Oil and infused with a fresh coconut scent to leave your skin with a long-lasting golden tan Touch-dry in seconds Effortless, streak-free application Conveniently requires no wash-off Enriched with Argan oil for greater moisturization Hydrates and nourishes skin leaving you bronzer for longer Suitable for all skin tones Salon quality Fresh coconut scent Never streaky, never orange Cruelty Free Vegan Formulated without Parabens, Silicone, or Sulphates Australian Made, Globally Loved - Liquid Gold Aero Aerated Self Tanning Foam