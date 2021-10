The GoFit® Liquid Chalk acts like rosin or regular chalk to provide a firm, secure hold without leaving a mess. It's especially effective for weight lifting, rock climbing, baseball, football, golf, track and field and more. Get a Grip No mess for hassle-free use Made with alcohol, magnesium carbonate, thickener and a fragrance Sold in pack of 12, 250ml bottles Manufacturer warranty - general: 90 days