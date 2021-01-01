Almay Liquid Eyeliner, Waterproof and Longwearing, Hypoallergenic, Cruelty, Fragrance Free, 0.08 oz - 221 Black

Dip into beautifully defined eyes. Our liquid eyeliner's calligraphy-inspired inkwell and flexible brush are designed to apply saturated color, every single time. This water-resistant eyeliner lasts all day. The smooth, skip-proof formula won't smudge, smear, or fade, either. Almay's unique inkwell bottle design delivers fresh color with every dip of the brush and gives you full control with a flex-tip applicator that allows for a precise line. Ophthalmologist tested (meaning this liquid eyeliner loves even sensitive skin and eyes). As with everything we make, our liquid eyeliner is hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, clean, and cruelty-free. Pair with your favorite Almay eyeshadow and mascara to complete the look. Available in 2 rich shades.