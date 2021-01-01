Cargo Cosmetics Liquid Foundation, Translucent Mocha, 1.33 fl oz

Cargo Cosmetics Liquid Foundation in Translucent Mocha (F-80) is an oil-free, ultra-hydrating silky finish foundation that offers the versatility of a sheer natural finish or full coverage. The truly unique and innovative pouch packaging makes it easy to use, hygienic and highly portable. No mess dispensing, right down to the last drop! Sheer coverage can be built up as needed and offers a long-wearing finish without the need for heavy powder – apply one coat for a skin-like, natural look or multiple coats to eliminate all imperfections.