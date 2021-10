What it is: A breakthrough, patented nail lacquer loaded with rich pigments and natural antioxidants for a healthy manicure. What it does: When paired with a primer and top coat, the full-coverage lacquer helps your manicure last for up to 10 days without chipping. It's formulated with rosehip to promote nail growth, coconut oil to nourish dry, brittle nails and green tea to help make your nails stronger. Each color contains a blend of three