Ilia's 'Liquid Light' formula can be applied to the high points of your face or mixed in with your favorite foundation for an allover radiant glow. It's formulated with smoothing Mastic and Marine Actives that create a firming effect while protecting against pollution and UV light. Hydrolyzed Algin conditions skin and controls oil production. - 'Astrid' is suitable for medium to deep skin - Free from silicone, gluten, parabens, phthalates, sulfates and synthetic fragrances or dyes - Vegan