IDUN Minerals Liquid Norrsken Foundation, Daga - Light to Medium Coverage - Luminous Finish - For Dry/Dull Skin, Purified, Water Resistant, Safe for Sensitive Skin - Light Brown Cold, 1.01 oz

FOR A NATURAL AND LUMINOUS FINISH. IDUN Minerals Norrsken Daga Liquid Foundation offers light coverage and a luminous finish for natural looking skin that glows IDEAL FOR DRY DULL SKIN. This Liquid Foundation is enriched with pure minerals that are blended in a water base to provide a light and airy feel, recommended for dry dull skin VEGAN AND CRUELTY FREE. Our Mineral Liquid Foundation is 100% Vegan, Dermatologist Tested, Cruelty Free, Free from preservatives, fragrances, bismuth, and talc PAIRS PERFECTLY WITH OUR PRIMERS, CONCEALERS AND POWDER. IDUN Minerals Norrsken Daga Liquid Foundation has a Light Brown Cold tone, use with our Loose Powder, Primer or Concealer for jaw dropping head turning results, apply with our Foundation Brush HIGH QUALITY MAKEUP AND SKINCARE PRODUCTS. IDUN Minerals has an extensive line of high quality makeup, skin care products and tools that will enhance and enrich your beauty routine with sheer goodness