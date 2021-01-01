NYX Professional Makeup Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick, Stone Fox

Super-pigmented liquid lipstickAvailable in a variety of colorful shadeswaterproof, long-lasting formulaInfused with avocado oil and Vitamin EMatte finishCruelty-freeDoll up your lips in plush and vibrant color! NYX Professional Makeup's Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick is a super-pigmented liquid matte lipstick with longwearing, creamy color. Velvety soft and infused with avocado oil and Vitamin E, this lippie creates a positively polished look with every swipe. These long-lasting lipsticks glide on opaque and set into a striking matte finish. If you?re looking for waterproof lipsticks that won?t let you down, then Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick is your new BFF. If you?re a fan of colorful lipsticks, you?ll want to check out the wide range of rainbow shades of lipsticks ? from eye-popping peachy orange to bright sky blue. Each vivid shade delivers long-lasting, creamy color. All NYX Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty-free and PETA certified.PRO TIP: Be sure to exfoliate & moisturize the lips to prep for the best matte finish.