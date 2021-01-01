Lisa Crossbody Cloud

For All Things Chic! Juggle seamlessly between work and fun in this leather cross body bag from Oryany! Comes in an effortless fold-over flap with our classic, gold-toned logo for a clean, minimal aesthetic! Designed for versatile personalities, this classic bag is handcrafted in velvety-soft leather with ample storage features for all your needs! This saddle-shaped cross body bag comes in four elegant colors suitable for every occasion. The versatile masterpiece can be worn in two accompanying strap options - long cross body and woven webbing shoulder strap - that are comfortable on your body and your personality!