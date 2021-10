A textured ditsy-print dress with a flirty tie neckline pairs well with sunny weather, backyard barbecues and poolside hangouts. Slips on over head Scoop neck with ties Adjustable spaghetti straps 70% recycled polyester, 28% polyester, 2% elastane Machine wash, dry flat Imported Women's Clothing This product meets Nordstrom Sustainable Sourced Materials criteria: contains at least 50% sustainably sourced materials