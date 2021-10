Lisa is a structured top with corset-style, French seaming at the bodice, zip closure at back, with slightly flared sleeves and a peplum. She's made from Spanish cotton in deep, dreamy florals. She's flattering and forgiving. She's a thought-provoking conversationalist, loves moss, plum rakia, and gallery hopping. She\'s always first to know. The fabric has a touch of stretch for a dependably perfect fit.